Regents board nominee withdraws amid social media scrutiny

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A University of Alaska Board of Regents nominee who faced criticism for social media posts has withdrawn from consideration for the job.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Tammy Randolph shared the letter she sent to Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday.

Randolph, in the letter, says she did not want to distract from the board’s business. She says she was grateful for the opportunity but decided her family and her businesses in Fairbanks must take precedence.

Her appointment was subject to legislative confirmation.

Randolph previously apologized for “rude and severe language” on her Twitter feed. The paper reported that posts and retweets on her feed included referring to former first lady Michelle Obama as a man.

Randolph could not immediately be reached for comment by The Associated Press after hours Wednesday.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

