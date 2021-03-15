Regional Alaska plane goes off runway during takeoff
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A plane operated by an Alaska regional airline went off the runway while it was trying to take off. Chevak Vice Mayor Ulrich Ulroan says he believes the incident on Friday with the Grant Aviation plane caused no injuries. Ulroan says the left wing of the plane was damaged. It is unclear how many passengers and crew were on the plane at the time. Ulroan added that there were strong crosswinds while the plane was trying to take off. Grant Aviation Vice President of Operations Dan Knesek declined to provide further information regarding to KYUK-TV. He says the company is in the midst of an investigation.