      Weather Alert

Regulators fine Native corporation board member over post

Jul 15, 2020 @ 9:50am

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — State regulators have fined an Alaska Native corporation board member over a social media post perceived as an attempt to sway the votes of shareholders. CoastAlaska reported Richard Beasley of Goldbelt Inc. posted a message regulators determined was implying shareholders would be paid if they voted in favor of establishing a new trust the Juneau-based urban corporation said would take advantage of a federal tax law change. The state’s banking and securities division fined Beasley $1,000 for suggesting a vote for the trust would result in a $100 payment. All those who voted received the inventive payment.

