Relatable: Vulnerable Mom On Tik Tok Having A DAY Goes Viral

July 14, 2023 5:28AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

If you have kids, you KNOW what Annalee Ford is talking about. She’s a mom of 2 whose Tik Tok talking about losing control of her emotions and screaming at her little ones struck a nerve with many viewers.

She explains she felt like the only mom in the world that struggles like this because nobody else talks about it on video. She talked about the 24/7 “emotional regulation” that happens with little kids being the hardest part of parenting.  She explains that she apologized and explained that mommy can get upset and make mistakes too, and is hoping her admission can lend support to others in the same boat.

