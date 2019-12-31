Remains identified as Anchorage woman; homicide suspected
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska State Troopers say human remains found along a highway south of Anchorage have been identified as that of a missing Anchorage woman. The state medical examiner determined the remains belonged to 28-year-old Shirley Skeek and that she was the victim of a homicide. A relative reported Skeek missing Jan. 3 and said the family had not heard from her in two weeks. Her remains were found May 27 off the Seward Highway near the Hope Cut-off. The medical examiner in early December identified Skeek through dental records. Investigators are asking witnesses to contact them if they have information regarding Skeek.