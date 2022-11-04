Reminder: Daylight Savings Time Ends This Weekend

It’s nearly time to ‘fall back’ and set the clocks back on hour, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend.

The changeover officially happens at 2AM on Sunday, Nov. 6th.

Recently, there’s been a push in Congress to make Daylight Saving Time permanent – and a 2022 poll found that 44% of Americans would support doing so.

Would you rather get rid of Daylight Saving Time or keep it? Do you actually have any clocks that need to be changed, or are they all automated these days?