      Weather Alert

Report: Sec. Austin Leaning Toward Mandatory Vaccination

Aug 4, 2021 @ 2:06pm

(Washington, DC) — It appears the Defense Department is preparing to make COVID vaccines mandatory. CNN reports Secretary Lloyd Austin is leaning towards recommending the shots be required for active duty troops and a decision could come this week. It comes after President Biden announced last week federal employees had to be vaccinated or be tested regularly for the coronavirus. It includes civilians employed by the DoD but not active duty service members.

#Trending
Joey Jordison Tribute Video
Tom Morello - Highway To Hell (ft. Bruce Springsteen & Eddie Vedder)
Tenants are preparing for unknown as eviction moratorium ends
Constitution bars Alaska attorney general case, judge says
CDC: Delta Variant As Contagious As Chickenpox
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On