Representative Don Young tests positive for COVID-19

Nov 12, 2020 @ 12:40pm

Don Young, the oldest current member of Congress and Alaska’s only Representative in the U.S. House, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement on his twitter account.

 

 

