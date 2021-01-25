      Weather Alert

Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio won’t seek reelection

Jan 25, 2021 @ 8:43am

BY DAN SEWELL Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio says he won’t seek reelection and plans to end a career in federal government spanning more than three decades. Portman, who turned 65 last month, is among establishment Republicans who clearly struggled with supporting President Donald Trump.  But after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Portman said Trump had to bear “some responsibility” for what happened. He has said he wants to hear both sides in the Trump impeachment trial before deciding how to vote.

 

