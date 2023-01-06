KWHL KWHL Logo

Restaurant Owner Surprises Employees With Disney Trip

January 6, 2023 6:20AM AKST
Share
Restaurant Owner Surprises Employees With Disney Trip

Jessica Travis had the unfortunate timing to open a restaurant, breakfast spot Toast, in Hull, Massachusetts, right before the pandemic hit. She says she “survived COVID because my employees,” so she surprised them with a trip to Disney World as a reward. In fact, they are going to Universal Studios and Disney World for a week!

She revealed the sweet surprise by having employees put together a puzzle that said “Surprise we’re going to Walt Disney World.” Not only will the staff members enjoy the week-long, all expenses paid trip, but their families get to go too!  After Travis’ mom died, she had been waiting to use her inheritance for something meaningful — and bringing her almost 30 employees and families on the trip in May is just that.

#GoodNews

Recently Played

I Am The WeaponThree Days Grace|
12:04pm
DaylightShinedown|
12:00pm
FamousPuddle Of Mudd|
11:57am
SuperchargedAyron Jones |
11:54am
Bulls On ParadeRage Against The Machine|
11:46am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office
2

John Mayer Reveals Who His Most Iconic Song Is About
3

The 10 Biggest Movies Of The Year At The Global Box Office – Ranked
4

Doctor Saves TWO People Running In the Same Half Marathon
5

Some Of The Best Feel Good Stories Of The Year