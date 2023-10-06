Retired Judge Builds A Pool To Combat Loneliness

When a retired judge built a pool in his backyard at age 94, many wondered why! The reason is pretty awesome…

Keith Davison is a WWII veteran, with no grandchildren, was battling loneliness six years ago and knew he had to do something. Davison had lost his wife of 66 years and said he was crying a lot. So he built a pool to invite the neighborhood kids and their families to come use anytime they wanted! Inside Edition covered it six years ago. And two years ago, the news checked in again!

One mom says she loves coming to hang out and brings her daughter two to three times a week. And he just celebrated his 100th birthday! They had a big party for him and his heart is full again! He said it was the best investment he ever made!

