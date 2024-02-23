KWHL KWHL Logo

Retiree Adopts Senior Dogs To Love Them Through Their Twilight Years

February 23, 2024 8:27AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

A retiree adopts senior dogs to give them love in their twilight years…wait until you meet his furry family!

After his dog died from being hit by a car in 2012, Steve Greig began adopting senior dogs to give them love in their twilight years. After the loss of his dog, he decided to go to the shelter to adopt the oldest dog they had that would probably not otherwise find a home, and it was a Chihuahua named Eeyore that had a heart murmur and four bad knees. But on that ride home, he was on Steve’s lap and his tail was wagging and it was instant healing for him. 

Now he’s got 11…Mr. Magoo, Maytag, Raylene, Chalmer, Cat the dog, Juanita, Loretta, Wilhemina, Festus, Onion and a pig named Bikini.

Recently Played

Keep AwayGodsmack
7:23am
Send The Pain BelowChevelle
7:19am
Wanting And WaitingBlack Crowes
7:15am
Wait And BleedSlipknot
7:12am
My HeroFoo Fighters
7:08am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Iron Dog Updates 2024
2

Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend’s death
3

Two High Schoolers Get College Cornhole Scholarships
4

This Principal Kisses A Cow For A School Fundraiser
5

A Bull Attack Ended Up Saving This Woman’s Life