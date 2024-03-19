Richard Simmons Clarifies Post That Made Fans Worry About His Health

Richard Simmons was trying to be inspirational, but it landed wrong. Now his spokesperson is clarifying that he is “not dying” after a Facebook post caused concern about his health.

Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion. Love,

Richard — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) March 18, 2024

The post said “I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.” Sooooo you can see how maybe people jumped to conclusions! Simmons later apologized for the confusion, again emphasizing the importance of embracing each day and enjoying life fully. He shared advice on healthy living, including having a nutritious breakfast, being active daily, and maintaining relationships.