KWHL KWHL Logo

Richard Simmons Clarifies Post That Made Fans Worry About His Health

March 19, 2024 7:12AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Richard Simmons was trying to be inspirational, but it landed wrong. Now his spokesperson is clarifying that he is “not dying” after a Facebook post caused concern about his health.

 

The post said “I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.” Sooooo you can see how maybe people jumped to conclusions! Simmons later apologized for the confusion, again emphasizing the importance of embracing each day and enjoying life fully. He shared advice on healthy living, including having a nutritious breakfast, being active daily, and maintaining relationships.

Recently Played

WhateverGodsmack
6:46pm
Friendly FireLinkin Park
6:44pm
You Could Be MineGuns N Roses
6:38pm
No One KnowsQueens Of The Stone Age
6:33pm
CannonballThe Breeders
6:23pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Saga of #BadassBella
2

Zayn Malik Talks “One Direction” On “Hot Ones”
3

Alaska whaling village teen pleads not guilty to 16 felony counts in shooting that left 2 dead
4

5-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey kills and guts a moose that got entangled with his dog team
5

Camila Cabello Spills The Tea On Drake And…Shawn Mendes