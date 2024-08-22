KWHL KWHL Logo

Richard Simmons’ Death Ruled As Accidental

August 22, 2024 6:36AM AKDT
There is now an official cause of death for Richard Simmons: “ accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.”

The Los Angeles Coroner’s office informed Simmons’ brother Lenny, who then passed on the news via the family spokesperson. The statement also clarified that the toxicology report was negative except for prescribed medication, and added: “The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

Richard Simmons passed away at the age of 76 in Los Angeles last month after a 911 call from his housekeeper prompted a response from law enforcement officials.

