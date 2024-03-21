Richard Simmons Shares He Had Skin Cancer

Richard Simmons is sharing he was successfully treated for skin cancer. He noticed a bump under his eye years ago that turned out to be basal cell carcinoma. After treatment involving burning off the cancer cells which took care of it for good.

He assured fans that he was not dying, and clarified that the skin cancer scare happened a long time ago.

I have had a tremendous amount of responses on my message regarding skin cancer. It happened so many years ago. The reason I wrote these two messages is that if you see a spot on your body please go to your doctor …so they can diagnose it right away. — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) March 20, 2024