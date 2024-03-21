KWHL KWHL Logo

Richard Simmons Shares He Had Skin Cancer

March 21, 2024
Source: YouTube

Richard Simmons is sharing he was successfully treated for skin cancer. He noticed a bump under his eye years ago that turned out to be basal cell carcinoma. After treatment involving burning off the cancer cells which took care of it for good.

He assured fans that he was not dying, and clarified that the skin cancer scare happened a long time ago.

