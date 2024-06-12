KWHL KWHL Logo

Rihanna Clarifies “Retirement” Rumors and Wanting A Baby Girl

June 12, 2024 9:51AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

At the launch for Fenty Hair, Rihanna addressed that rumor she was retiring from music saying people got “triggered” by that word. She was seen wearing an “I’m retired” shirt and made fans think there would be no music. But she tells “Entertainment Tonight” she’s ready to get back into the studio and work on finishing her 9th album.

For the past 4 years, she’s been working on Fenty Hair and yes, she hopes more babies are in her future.

Recently Played

Here To StayKorn
10:41am
Here To StayKorn
10:41am
Top 10 Statues That Cried BloodBring Me The Horizon
10:38am
Come Out And PlayOffspring
10:35am
Kryptonite3 Doors Down
10:31am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Selena Gomez Was Considering Adoption Before Dating Benny Blanco
2

1 Malaysian climber dead, 1 rescued near the top of Denali, North America’s tallest mountain
3

NKOTB Talk First Album In 11 Years And Summer Tour
4

Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Say They Have One More “Bad Boys” Movie In Them
5

Kwhale is Live at Matanuska Eagle River!