Rihanna Is Now A Mom Of Two Boys

Rihanna’s second son with A$AP Rocky was born on August 3rd in Los Angeles. The name reportedly starts with an “R”.

Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy in blockbuster fashion while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Half Time Show back In February, which was her first live performance in five years. She and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022. His name was presumably nod to the Wu-Tang Clan leader.

Rihanna added maternity bras to her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty and has gushed about loving motherhood. Rocky has also hinted on several occasions that the couple has also secretly gotten married.