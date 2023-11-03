Ring’s “Alien” Proof Contest Has Hilarious Submissions

Ring is offering up $1 million dollars for footage of ACTUAL aliens…or a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake. And they’ve gotten some HILARIOUS videos from creative people! You can us alien costumes, accessories, homemade spacecrafts and sound effects in videos.

Some faves are one with a toy green alien holding a sign that said “Been Trying To Reach You About Your Car’s Extended Warranty.” In another video, an alien is dangling from a string while you hear a voice that says, “I forgot my pants on my spaceship.”

They are still sifting through all of the videos so no winner yet! You have through today (November 3) to enter HERE!