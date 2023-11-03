KWHL KWHL Logo

Ring’s “Alien” Proof Contest Has Hilarious Submissions

November 3, 2023 8:43AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ring is offering up $1 million dollars for footage of ACTUAL aliens…or a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake. And they’ve gotten some HILARIOUS videos from creative people! You can us alien costumes, accessories, homemade spacecrafts and sound effects in videos.

Some faves are one with a toy green alien holding a sign that said “Been Trying To Reach You About Your Car’s Extended Warranty.”  In another video, an alien is dangling from a string while you hear a voice that says, “I forgot my pants on my spaceship.”

They are still sifting through all of the videos so no winner yet! You have through today (November 3) to enter HERE!

Recently Played

Bullet With Butterfly WingsSmashing Pumpkins
12:46pm
SpotlightFozzy
12:42pm
Something In Your MouthNickelback
12:38pm
Soul To SqueezeRed Hot Chili Peppers
12:33pm
The Death Of Peace Of MindBad Omens
12:24pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Off-duty pilot who tried to cut engines told police he experimented with mushrooms, complaint says
2

Rippin N Rockin
3

All Hallows Eve
4

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
5

Happy Birthday Marty