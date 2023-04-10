Riot Breaks Out During Performance Of “The Bodyguard” In England

Well this is not what you’d expect out of Manchester, England…but things got so rowdy during a performance of the musical The Bodyguard that they couldn’t finish the show! It all went south during the performance of the big song, “I Will Always Love You,” performed by ex-Pussycat Doll and star of the show, Melody Thornton.

What went wrong? The audience knows the song so well they wouldn’t stop singing over the actors! Then “mini riots” started breaking out and police were called. Two audience members were taken out and Thornton apologized on social media to the rest of the audience who were being respectful.