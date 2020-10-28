      Weather Alert

Road, logging restrictions to end in Tongass National Forest

Oct 28, 2020 @ 12:47pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The federal government has announced plans to lift restrictions on building roads and logging in a pristine rainforest in Alaska that provides habitat for wolves, bears and salmon. Conservation groups vowed to fight the decision. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that it’s decided to exempt the Tongass National Forest from the so-called roadless rule. Tongass is the country’s largest national forest and one of the largest, relatively intact temperate rainforests in the world. The USDA says it concluded that the change could be done without “major adverse impacts” to recreation, tourism and fishing, while benefiting the timber and mining industries.

#Trending
Fatman Official Trailer
Candy Slide For A Social Distancing Halloween
Vote Now For The Kids Mullet Championship
Planning Progress (mostly).
The Stylophone Cover Of Van Halen - Eruption Is Way Cooler Than I Thought It Would Be