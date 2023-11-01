KWHL KWHL Logo

Robert De Niro Admits To “Berating” His Assistant

November 1, 2023 7:59AM AKDT
Robert De Niro sued his former assistant for $6 million in 2019 accusing Graham Chase Robinson of binge-watching Netflix shows on the job and charging personal items to the company credit card. But Robinson countersued for $12 million claiming human rights violations.

De Niro was in court testifying that he raised his voice at her on multiple occasions. “Yeah, fine, I berated her,” De Niro admitted. He also revealed that he might have called Robinson “petulant,” “snippy” and a “f——g spoiled brat.” He denied ever yelling. Other claims by Robinson include him asking her to scratch his back and urinating while he was on the phone with her.

The basis of her countersuit claim his actions violated the New York City Human Rights Law and gave her “stereotypically female job duties that were inconsistent with her job title.”

 

