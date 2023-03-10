KWHL KWHL Logo

Robert Downey Jr. Raising Awareness Of Online Safety

March 10, 2023 8:45AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Robert Downey Jr. played a superhero in movies as “Iron-Man”, now he’s championing an effort with Aura to educate families how to stay safe online.

He says every six SECONDS someone’s identity is stolen online…and it evens affects kids. Last year, a million kids had their identities stolen online. The FBI’s Internet Crime complaint line gets 2300 calls a day.   In 2021, the FBI reported a loss of $6.9 BILLION from adults and seniors online thanks to cybercrime.

Aura developed an app that can be used both proactively and reactively in the event of a cyberattack. It also offers parental controls and device security.

MORE HERE

Recently Played

ParanoidBlack Sabbath|
7:36pm
BlurryPuddle Of Mudd|
7:31pm
Save YourselfStabbing Westword|
7:24pm
If Tomorrow Never ComesBad Wolves|
7:21pm
Black SheepDorothy|
7:18pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Watch These Kentucky Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Halftime Show
2

Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates
3

‘A little scary’: Iditarod begins with smallest field ever
4

St. Jude Phone Bank Volunteers Needed
5

Striking Alaska school bus workers to vote on tentative deal