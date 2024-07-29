Robert Downey Jr. Returning To Marvel Cinematic Universe In An Unexpected Way

The identity of Victor von Doom aka Dr. Doom was revealed in an epic reveal at Comic-Con and it’s been met with elation and confusion. will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Victor von Doom (also known as Doctor Doom) for the upcoming films . Joe and Anthony Russo, who also made Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. And the man behind the mask is none other than Iron Man himself, ROBERT DOWNEY JR.

If you are up on where we are, Tony Stark aka Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr. died a hero after 10 movies. Now…he’s going to play a multiverse villain version of Stark. Fans watching the reveal on stage were ecstatic while others criticized it as a “desperate” move after Marvel’s recent box office disappointments. Even Gwyneth Paltrow (who played Tony Stark’s love Pepper Potts) was confused and commented on his Instagram post “I don’t get it…are you a baddie now?”

As Doctor Doom wears a mask, Downey’s role is expected to involve mostly voice acting.