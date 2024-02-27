Roof Company’s Mistake Gives Couple New Roof For FREE

This one starts as a Setting the Bar story…but ends in the Feel Good lane!

Graco Roofing & Construction LLC in Edmond, Oklahoma is getting the national spotlight for a big OOPS, but also how they handled it. Deborah and Scott Senner were out of town when they got a call from the company saying they’d accidentally taken their roof off instead of their neighbors. At that point, the roof was 75% off, so they told them they would give them something better than they had before for FREE.

Complete with a warranty and everything you’d get if you bought it. That was about a $30,000 mistake for the company, but the Senner’s shared it on social media to thank them. That post blew up in the best way for the company. Commenters are praising Graco for how they handled it!