Roof Literally Breaks On Limp Bizkit While They Perform “Break Stuff”

NEW YORK - MAY 05: Fred Durst and Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit perform on stage at Gramercy Theatre on May 5, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Talk about a wild coincidence.

Nearing the end of their set at UK’s Boomtown Festival, Limp Bizkit were in the middle of their destructive anthem “Break Stuff” when the roof broke above the stage. Water which had gathered from the heavy rains before the set, poured in from above and flooded out part of the stage, including guitarist Wes Borland‘s equipment.

“Unfortunately, the guitar rig just blew up” announced singer Fred Durst after the collapse of the roof. “On that note, I’d like to say how grateful I am because tonight genuinely was ****ing incredible. Thank you so much.”

You can watch video of the roof breaking during “Break Stuff” below.

Limp Bizkit will be back on the stage in September when they play a show in Bali. Frontman Fred Durst is also currently directing John Travolta in the movie Moose. The film tells the story of fan who stalked Durst years ago.

