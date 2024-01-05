KWHL KWHL Logo

Royal Caribbean Set Sail On It’s World Cruise For Nine Months

January 5, 2024 8:39AM AKST
Source: YouTube

A TikToker, known as Adita, and her husband are a few of the passengers that just set sail on a 274-night cruise around the world with Royal Caribbean. The cruise will go to 60 countries on 7 continents. How much does a trip like this cost?  For Adita’s cabin, she paid a cool $100,000 PER PERSON. Other passengers are documenting their trips as well.

This couple wished they had paid a little more for a larger cabin because of all their luggage.

Passengers are only three weeks in, and they had their first snafu with flooding on deck 12 due to storms!

If money wasn’t an issue, could you do a 9 month cruise?

