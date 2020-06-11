Rules allow increased hunting, trapping in Alaska preserves
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — The Trump administration has enacted new rules to increase hunting and trapping on federal wildlife preserves in Alaska. The Anchorage Daily News reported conservation groups have said the move supports the killing of predators and their young while some state leaders, hunters and a tribal consortium praised the change. The rules roll back 2015 prohibitions adopted under President Barack Obama. The National Park Service says the new rules affirm state wildlife management regulations and follow federal policies and law. The Defenders of Wildlife group says the change allows the killing of bear cubs and wolf pups in their dens.