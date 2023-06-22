KWHL KWHL Logo

“Running Up That Hill” Passes 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

June 22, 2023 6:16AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Just when you thought Kate Bush had her moment in the sun last summer with her 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” thanks to its prominence in “Stranger Things” season 4, now she’s made history in streaming.

The track has now become the first 80s song by a female artist to ever reach ten figures on Spotify! The video has 199 million views on YouTube. Bush remarked on the achievement on her official website: “A billion streams!”  “I have an image of a river that suddenly floods and becomes many, many tributaries – a billion streams – on their way to the sea. Each one of these streams is one of you. “Thank you!” “Thank you so much for sending this song on such an impossibly astonishing journey. I’m blown away.”

