“Rust” Armorer Gets 18 Months In Prison For Fatal Set Shooting

April 16, 2024 7:07AM AKDT
The judge in the case against “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed read quotes from the defendant about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “People have accidents and people die. It’s an unfortunate part of life but it doesn’t mean I should be in jail.”

She was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. The shooting happened on set in October of 2021 when live rounds were in the guy Alec Baldwin shot while rehearsing. The judge told Gutierrez-Reed “you alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon.”

Baldwin still stands to go to trial in July for involuntary manslaughter where footage from the set may play a big role in showing he rushed the crew and disregarded safety.

