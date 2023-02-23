KWHL KWHL Logo

“Rust” Production Will Finish At Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana

February 23, 2023 8:28AM AKST
Share
“Rust” Production Will Finish At Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana

Rust will be completed in the spring with Alec Baldwin still the star, but it moves from New Mexico to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.  Baldwin still is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Production was about halfway completed when Hutchins was killed. Baldwin and the Rust armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, will be arraigned on Friday remotely in court in Santa Fe. Gutierrez Reed is no longer a part of the production. Filmmakers are choosing to make a documentary about finishing the film and about Hutchins’ life.

Recently Played

YouCandlebox|
10:09pm
Kill Or Be KilledMuse|
10:05pm
No One KnowsQueens Of The Stone Age|
10:01pm
Sex And CandyMarcy Playground|
9:58pm
AddictedSaving Abel|
9:54pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Full Story of the Viral Moose Attack in Anchorage
2

Megadeth at the Alaska State Fair
3

New Video for 'Lost' Link Park Song
4

US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
5

Live-Action “How To Train Your Dragon” In The Works