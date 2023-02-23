“Rust” Production Will Finish At Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana

Rust will be completed in the spring with Alec Baldwin still the star, but it moves from New Mexico to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana. Baldwin still is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in New Mexico for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Production was about halfway completed when Hutchins was killed. Baldwin and the Rust armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, will be arraigned on Friday remotely in court in Santa Fe. Gutierrez Reed is no longer a part of the production. Filmmakers are choosing to make a documentary about finishing the film and about Hutchins’ life.