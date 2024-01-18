KWHL KWHL Logo

Ryan Gosling Gushes On “The Girl Of My Dreams”

January 18, 2024 5:25AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have largely kept their relationship private as parents to two daughters, ages 9 and 7. But while accepting an award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, he took a moment to gush on his lady. He said “movies have made my life a dream” and he was able to “meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes.”

They met on the set of the 2012 movie “A Place Beyond The Pines”, about which Gosling said was “the greatest experience making a film.”

For her part, she posted a GIF of her man looking shocked winning a Critics Choice Award saying, “I love him!”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

Recently Played

Run To The HillsIron Maiden
2:20pm
The American Dream Is Killing MeGreen Day
2:16pm
Not For YouPearl Jam
2:11pm
Bleed It OutLinkin Park
2:08pm
The GlassFoo Fighters
2:04pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Cozy Up At A Lakers Game
2

Hero Dog Wakes Neighborhood With Barking Over Fire
3

Supreme Court denies Alaska’s bid to revive the copper and gold Pebble Mine proposal blocked by EPA
4

Royal Caribbean Set Sail On It’s World Cruise For Nine Months
5

Starbucks Now Allowing Reusable Cups For Mobile and Drive-Thru Orders