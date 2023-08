Ryan Gosling flexes his golden pipes for his angsty song “I’m Just Ken” in the Barbie movie, and it’s good enough to check in at #87 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart! That’s his first appearance on the chart as a singer…hope it’s not his last!

Here’s the full song:

And Matchbox 20’s “Push” by Gosling:

He’s actually been singing his whole career!