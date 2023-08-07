KWHL KWHL Logo

Ryan Gosling Sends a Birthday “Ken” Flash Mob To “Barbie” Director Greta Gerwig

August 7, 2023 8:16AM AKDT
Ryan Gosling did a very “Ken” thing by sending a flash mob to “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig for her birthday!  The Ken’s rolled in with a speaker to perform his big number from the movie, “I’m Just Ken”!

“Barbie” is still slaying the box office officially passing $1 billion globally. Its now the first live-action film in history directed by a solo woman to join the global billion-dollar club. Looks like they had fun making the movie, too!

