Ryan Gosling Sings Taylor Swift and Talks Aliens Again On ‘SNL’

April 15, 2024 7:35AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Ryan Gosling delivered magic again as host of “SNL” this weekend, starting with another Close Encounter (where he ALWAYS cracks up thanks to Kate McKinnon) and an epic monologue singing a song about Ken to the tune of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well”. In fact, he had a hard time not giggling in the middle of EVERY sketch!

Then this sketch with Chris Stapleton was amazing too!

And playing a guy who regrets proposing is pretty hysterical too!

And lots of breaking character happens in this Beavis and Butthead sketch!

What was your favorite?

