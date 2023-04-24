KWHL KWHL Logo

Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Are Living Out Their “Ted Lasso” Dreams With Big Win

April 24, 2023 1:08PM AKDT
Source: YouTube

They couldn’t have written a better, more Hollywood storybook ending than what the Wrexham football club just did in a come-from-behind win to be champions of the season!  That victory earned them a promotion to a higher tier league after 15 years of trying.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over as owners of the club two years ago and set this as a goal, with a docuseries following their venture into this first-time role. It’s like something straight out of the popular series “Ted Lasso”! Actor Paul Rudd was right there to get the moment on video for Ryan and Rob!

 

They will now get to play in the English Football League!

