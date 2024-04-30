KWHL KWHL Logo

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Buy Another Soccer Team

April 30, 2024 7:31AM AKDT
You may have heard how Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have put Wrexham AFC soccer club in Wales on the map and now they are looking to make some more magic in the soccer world! This time they’ve teamed up with investor Eva Longoria and others, to buy a stake in Club Necaxa, a prestigious Mexican soccer club.

The move aims to bolster the club’s international profile and capitalize on the increasing demand for soccer content on TV and streaming. No word on if this club will get the docuseries treatment the way they did with Welcome To Wrexham, or how involved they will be with the club.

