Ryan Reynolds Brings Back “Asian Jim” For New Movie Teaser

February 7, 2024 6:12AM AKST
Fans of “The Office” are going to LOVE this joke being brought back from an episode where Jim and Pam pull a prank on Dwight with “Asian Jim.”

John Krasinki (“Jim”) wrote and directed a new movie called “IF” starring Steve Carell as one of the main voices for an animated “invisible friend”…and it stars Ryan Reynolds. So Randall Park pretending he’s John Krasinski is kind of an amazing full circle moment.

The movie hits theaters this May!

