KWHL KWHL Logo

Ryan Reynolds Jokes That 4th Baby’s Name Is Up To Taylor Swift

May 14, 2024 6:29AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ryan Reynolds was doing press for the new movie “IF” on The Today Show when Savannah Guthrie asked about his and Blake Lively’s fourth baby’s name. Since Taylor Swift tends to use their kids’ names in her lyrics, she wondered is Baby #4’s name was anywhere on the new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

And Ryan’s answer was phenomenal.

We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be. We’ll say this — we’re still waiting.

The section of the video you’re looking for above starts about 4:44. 🙂

Sounds like the baby’s name is not… Cassandra, Peter, Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus, Robin, or Clara (Bow). But who’s to say?

Taylor’s written the other’s children’s names, Betty, James, and Inez, into her song “Betty” on the folklore album:

 

Recently Played

Mr. BrownstoneGuns N Roses
2:19pm
S!ckThe Warning
2:16pm
Neon GraveDayseeker
2:12pm
UngluedStone Temple Pilots
2:10pm
I Will Not BowBreaking Benjamin
2:06pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Johnny Cash And June Carter Born On The Same Day In The Same Hospital
2

Iditarod says new burled arch will be in place for ’25 race after current finish line arch collapses
3

Paramedics Respond To Call About Britney Spears’ Mental Health
4

More Awkward Nature: Lions Mating on Safari Jeep
5

Cruise ship worker accused of stabbing 3 people with scissors on board vessel bound for Alaska