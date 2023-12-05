KWHL KWHL Logo

Ryan Reynolds Trolls His Wife And Taylor Swift

December 5, 2023 6:19AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Ryan Reynolds trolled his wife, Blake Lively, out on a girls night at the London premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce” with bestie Taylor Swift.

He shared a hilarious photoshopped pic of the ladies with his face swapped out for Blake’s, and Travis Kelce swapped out for Taylor’s!  And while we’re trolling our wife, let’s also turn our eyes to his hysterical way he’s trying to raise funds for the SickKids charity.

Classic Ryan!

The post Ryan Reynolds Trolls His Wife And Taylor Swift appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

Master Of PuppetsMetallica
12:01pm
Say It Aint SoWeezer
11:56am
Seven Nation ArmyThe White Stripes
11:52am
StrickenDisturbed
11:43am
Celebrity SkinHole
11:40am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Nov 30th & Dec 1st Toys For Tots 2023
2

Does “Golden Bachelor” Have Skeletons In His Closet?
3

Girl, 11, confirmed as fourth victim of Alaska landslide, two people still missing
4

Alaska landslide survivor says force of impact threw her around ‘like a piece of weightless popcorn’
5

Britney Spears Seems To Confirm Fans’ Suspicions