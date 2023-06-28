Ryan Seacrest Confirmed As New Host For ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

You probably saw this coming as his name was mentioned out of the gate the moment Pat Sajak announced his retirement. Now it’s official that he will take over once Sajak walks away at the end of next season, while he continues his radio hosting duties and “American Idol.”

Ryan Seacrest issued a statement saying:

I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that has been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.