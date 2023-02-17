KWHL KWHL Logo

Ryan Seacrest…Out! Kelly Ripa’s Husband…In!

February 17, 2023 8:21AM AKST
Seacrest…out!  Ryan Seacrest is leaving daytime mornings after six seasons co-hosting “Live with Kelly and Ryan” to head back to the west coast. He’s jumping into prep for the “American Idol” live shows, and his replacement has already been decided.

Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, is no stranger to sitting in the chair next to his wife on TV. He has filled in for years on the show, so it seems like a natural fit the gig should be his from now on. Plus…the morning commute will probably be easier since they can carpool. LOL

 

 

