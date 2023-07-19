KWHL KWHL Logo

Sailor And His Dog Lost At Sea For 3 Months Rescued On Camera

July 19, 2023 6:27AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

54-year-old Australian sailor Tim Shaddock and his dog, Bella, were adrift at sea for three months after a storm damaged their catamaran. They were on a trip from Baja California to French Polynesia, a 3700 mile trip. But two weeks in back in April, a bad storm cut their communications and they’ve been drifting.

They survived by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater — and finally they were spotted by a helicopter. Their rescue was caught on camera when fisherman pulled them in. Authorities say he had fishing and survival gear on board, stayed out of the sun to avoid sunburn and his dog provided companionship, which all were factors in his survival!

