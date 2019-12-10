Salcha man dies in weekend fire that destroyed garage
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) –
A Salcha man died in a fire that destroyed a garage. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the fire Sunday morning killed 58-year-old Joseph Kuntz. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Salcha Fire and Rescue. Emergency responders at the department received a call on the fire shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters arrived to find the three-bay, wood-frame garage burned to the ground. áSalcha is a Richardson Highway community about 33 miles south of Fairbanks within the southern boundary of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. It has a population of just more than 1,000.