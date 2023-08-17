KWHL KWHL Logo

Sam Asghari Files For Divorce From Britney Spears

August 17, 2023 5:35AM AKDT
TMZ is claiming Britney Spears and husband of just over a year, Sam Asghari, had a major fight last week that led to him moving out.  Word is he confronted her about cheating on him and he filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

He’s asking for spousal support and attorney’s fees, but there is an ironclad prenup in place. TMZ says there  has been “deep trouble” between the two for months, and that Spears has “gotten physical” with Asghari during several serious fights. They have been together since 2016, and Sam has repeatedly defended her publicly when she’s gotten press for erratic behavior. But it looks like he’s had enough and “at wit’s end.”

