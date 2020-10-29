      Weather Alert

San Francisco curbs virus but once-vibrant downtown is empty

Oct 29, 2020 @ 10:21am

By JANIE HAR and JOCELYN GECKER Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As San Francisco takes major strides in reopening this week, residents and businesses wonder how long it will take to bounce back. The city has changed dramatically since the pandemic started, as legions of tech workers left and families fled for the suburbs. Tourists are scarce, and the famed cable cars sit idle. The coronavirus has transformed the workplace in the country’s tech capital, where companies have told workers they won’t be returning to the office anytime soon. And the exodus has pushed rents to their lowest in years, with a steady stream of moving trucks transporting more out each weekend.

