      Weather Alert

San Francisco police won’t respond to non-criminal calls

Jun 11, 2020 @ 5:14pm

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police will stop responding to neighbor disputes, reports on homeless people, school discipline interventions and other non-criminal activities as part of a police reform plan announced Thursday. Mayor London Breed said officers would be replaced on non-violent calls by trained and unarmed professionals to limit unnecessary confrontation between the police department and the community. Breed said the city will develop the plan over the next year and follow models like the Cahoots program in the western Oregon city of Eugene. That community-based crisis program employs social workers and mental health workers to respond to disturbances where crimes are not being committed.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams