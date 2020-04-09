      Weather Alert

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Apr 8, 2020 @ 5:39pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders has ended his presidential bid, making Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in a general election campaign that will be waged against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. Sanders initially exceeded sky-high expectations about his ability to recreate the magic of his 2016 presidential bid, and even overcame a heart attack last October. But he couldn’t convert unwavering support from progressives into a viable path to the nomination. In announcing his decision on Wednesday, Sanders told supporter: “The path toward victory is virtually impossible. If I believed we had a feasible path to the nomination I would certainly continue the campaign, but it’s just not there.”

#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand