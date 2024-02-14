KWHL KWHL Logo

Sanitation Workers Find A Woman’s Lost Wedding Band

February 14, 2024 6:58AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

 Some waste management professionals came through in a big way for a woman in Greenville, South Carolina who lost her wedding band!

Melanie Harper was just making a routine run to the recycling center but as she was separating plastics and paper, she accidentally separated from her white gold and diamonds as well.

Her wedding band slipped off into the bins and she was sure she’d never see it again. So she emailed the city’s public works department and asked them if they could keep an eye out for a glittery band amid the trash. They did more than keep an eye out, they upended the whole container in the parking lot and starting sifting!  

After hours of searching, Travis was the guy who found it!  The Greenville South Carolina Facebook page gave a shout-out to Travis and the other staff members who pitched in to find the ring. “We are so grateful for your commitment to our community.”

Recently Played

All ApologiesNirvana
11:07am
ArtificialDaughtry
11:04am
Lowest In MeStaind
11:01am
The Day I Tried To LiveSoundgarden
10:55am
Click Click BoomSaliva
10:43am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

16th Annual Running of the Reindeer March 2nd
2

A woman stole a memory card from a truck. The gruesome footage is now key to an Alaska murder trial
3

Alaska governor pitches teacher bonuses as debate over education funding dominates session
4

Brittany Mahomes Models For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
5

Billy Joel Is Back