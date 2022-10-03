KWHL KWHL Logo

Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals If She Would Do A Third “Hocus Pocus” Movie

October 3, 2022 4:35AM AKDT
Share
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals If She Would Do A Third “Hocus Pocus” Movie

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and Entertainment Tonight caught up with Sarah Jessica Parker about being a Sanderson sister once again. She never imagined doing a sequel over the last three decades, but she says Bette Midler did. And if Bette wanted to do a third, she would be up for it!

Fun fact: SJP had only seen the original Hocus Pocus one time…at the original premiere! She never likes watching anything she’s in!

 

What did YOU think of Hocus Pocus 2?

Recently Played

One Of Those DaysOzzy Osbourne|
7:07am
AfterlifeFive Finger Death Punch|
7:03am
Bosss DaughterPop Evil|
7:00am
When Im Gone3 Doors Down|
6:22am
Waters EdgeSeven Mary Three|
6:18am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Ex-Alaska attorney general indicted on sexual abuse counts
2

Idris Elba Will Most Likely NOT Be James Bond For This Reason
3

Behind-The-Scenes Of “Hocus Pocus 2”
4

Alaska landslide damages 3 homes, ‘squishes’ pickup
5

Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island