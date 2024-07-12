KWHL KWHL Logo

Scripted Series Coming To Prime Video: “The Greatest”

July 12, 2024 9:13AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Amazon Prime Video has the blessing of Muhammad Ali’s estate for a scripted series called The Greatest. It will focus on the legendary boxer’s life, the struggles and triumphs in and out of the ring.

 

Jaalen Best (All American: Homecoming, Magnum P.I.) will portray Ali, with Ben Watkins (Burn Notice, Hand Of God) as showrunner. Ali’s widow, Lonnie, will serve as executive producer. Of casting Best to portray her late husband, Lonnie said, “With Jaalen Best, we have uncovered a soulful gem. He is such a talented young man who not only embodies Muhammad, but exudes his resilience, courage, charisma and confidence.”

No word yet on a premiere date.

MORE HERE

Recently Played

UnsungHelmet
10:39pm
UnsungHelmet
10:39pm
Brain Stew/JadedGreen Day
10:34pm
CannonballThe Breeders
10:24pm
Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)Offspring
10:21pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Kevin Costner’s Second “Horizon” Movie Gets Pushed Back
2

Wildfire forces Alaska’s Denali National Park to temporarily close entrance
3

Melting of Alaska’s Juneau icefield accelerates, losing snow nearly 5 times faster than in the 1980s
4

Choose Your Trip: Trippin' America Contest Rules
5

Simone Biles Becomes Oldest Olympic Gymnast Since The 1950s At Age 27